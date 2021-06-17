Breaking News
Hellfest 2022 Line-Up Announced, Four Additional Days And Headliners Added
Band Photo: Metallica (?)
Hellfest organizers announced that the 2022 edition will take place over a period of ten days (7 days of shows) and will include 350 artists on 6 stages. Tickets for the new added 4 days will go on sale July 7th.
