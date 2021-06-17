Wizardthrone Posts New Lyric Video "Hypercube Necrodimensions" Online
Within the first ten seconds of their new single "Hypercube Necrodimensions," wizard metal-supergroup Wizardthrone (featuring members from Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Aether Realm, Forlorn Citadel, Nekrogoblikon and more) goes full throttle with their multi-layered synth and guitar riffs, combined with gut-busting vocal deliveries! The title track from Wizardthrone's debut full-length, Hypercube Necrodimensions (out July 16 via Napalm Records), is a speedy burst through time and space that will catapult the listener through alternate realities.
With their new track, the five-piece once again demonstrate what they are made of musically, combining their various genre influences with sonically refined finesse to create a fast-paced cyclone of extremes!
M. Archistrategos Barber (guitars) elaborates:
"With the title track, 'Hypercube Necrodimensions,' we stripped down the core elements of Wizardthrone to their bare essentials, culminating in a compact and furious number. Unconventional harmonies, dense orchestration and blazing thrash metal provided a fitting bed for lyrics that had lain dormant for at least a thousand aeons - exploring cryptic themes that the shrewd and astute will of course recognise as containing the blueprints to reality itself. Extraordinary!"
Featuring guest appearances from Aleksi Munter (Swallow The Sun/Insomnium), Florian Magnus Maier (Dark Fortress/Alkaloid) and Evan Berry (Wilderun), Hypercube Necrodimensions is a spectacular display of Wizardthrone's musical finesse, constantly pushing the boundaries of heavy metal and thus offering a one-of-a-kind extreme wizard metal listening experience!
"Hypercube Necrodimensions" will be available via digipack CD bundled with an exclusive shirt and as a black gatefold LP, as well as marbled curacao/green vinyl (limited to 300) and as a digital album.
