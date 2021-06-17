Jinjer Reveals New Album "Wallflowers" Details; Posts "Vortex" Music Video Online

Teased over the last few months with just the hashtag #JINJER4, Jinjer has now dropped the biggest heavy music news of the year: The band will release their long-awaited new studio album, entitled "Wallflowers," on August 27, 2021 via Napalm Records.

Through their relentless hard work, non-stop international touring and critically acclaimed chart-topping releases gaining them over 250 million cross-platform streams/views – Jinjer are inarguably one of modern metal's hottest and most exciting bands today. The band has become synonymous with doing things their own way and breaking every rule in the heavy metal handbook, which is loudly evident on their highly anticipated fourth studio album and the successor to the groundbreaking "Macro."

Eugene Abdukhanov adds:

"Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us. The day Jinjer stops reaching for new musical horizons- will be our last day as a band. We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do or produce Pisces clones without end but we’ve never done that and we never will. Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums. Wallflowers is a different kind of album musically and visually. It’s about our identity as a band, as individuals and a clear statement that we are different from most artists … and that it is OK to do your own thing."

Already regarded as one of the most anticipated metal albums of the year, with "Wallflowers," Jinjer once again prove their exceptional knack for mixing groove, prog, alternative and experimental influences to create a sound unlike anything that has ever come before it.

Jinjer's first video and single "Vortex" drops jaws with a massive look and some serious groove!

Along with an impressive new music video, the band just dropped their hypnotizing first single "Vortex." This first taste of the new album features Shmayluk’s vocal power entwining with the eclectic, propulsive spiral aura of the track, not only showcasing the four-piece’s tonal diversity, but also proving their individuality once again. The accompanying music video holds up a black mirror to current world events: Qualitatively in the absolute top league and featuring an interplay of potent band shots and virtual features, the four minute track devours the viewer with destructive energy, and on the other hand represents the gloomy, absorbing mood and oppression of an entire period of time.

Jinjer states:

"'Vortex' is the first. The first song we recorded and the first single we played live (at Hellfest From Home 2021). This is a perfectly balanced song in our opinion. A story told through the music and it deserved a video to perfectly match it... The video is a journey, giving the single another layer, another message, as Tatiana sings about the burden of heavy thoughts and how devastating it can be, the video mirrors what the world has sadly become for many of us…"

Tracklisting:

1. Call Me a Symbol

2. Colossus

3. Vortex

4. Disclosure!

5. Copycat

6. Pearls and Swine

7. Sleep of the Righteous

8. Wallflower

9. Dead Hands Feel No Pain

10. As I Boil Ice

11. Mediator