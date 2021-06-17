One With the Riverbed Premiere New Song "Carcass" From Upcoming New Album "Absence"
Michigan-based post black metal band One With the Riverbed premiere their first single named “Carcass”, taken from the album "Absence" that will be released on August 20 by Snow Wave Records.
