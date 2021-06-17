Ov Sulfur (Ex-Suffokate) Premiere New Music Video “Oblivion” - As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Guests

Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)

Ov Sulfur - led by ex-Suffokate frontman Ricky Hoover - premiere their new advanvce track “Oblivion“. As I Lay Dying singer Tim Lambesis guests on that new single, which serves also as the title track to the band‘s debut EP, due out August 06, 2021.

“Oblivion” track listing:

01 – “Intro”

02 – “Doomhead”

03 – “Bathe In The Flame”

04 – “Behind The Hand Of God”

05 – “Lost”

06 – “Oblivion”