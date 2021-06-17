Ov Sulfur (Ex-Suffokate) Premiere New Music Video “Oblivion” - As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Guests
Ov Sulfur - led by ex-Suffokate frontman Ricky Hoover - premiere their new advanvce track “Oblivion“. As I Lay Dying singer Tim Lambesis guests on that new single, which serves also as the title track to the band‘s debut EP, due out August 06, 2021.
“Oblivion” track listing:
01 – “Intro”
02 – “Doomhead”
03 – “Bathe In The Flame”
04 – “Behind The Hand Of God”
05 – “Lost”
06 – “Oblivion”
