Ov Sulfur (Ex-Suffokate) Premiere New Music Video “Oblivion” - As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Guests

posted Jun 17, 2021 at 2:16 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Ov Sulfur - led by ex-Suffokate frontman Ricky Hoover - premiere their new advanvce track “Oblivion“. As I Lay Dying singer Tim Lambesis guests on that new single, which serves also as the title track to the band‘s debut EP, due out August 06, 2021.

“Oblivion” track listing:

01 – “Intro”
02 – “Doomhead”
03 – “Bathe In The Flame”
04 – “Behind The Hand Of God”
05 – “Lost”
06 – “Oblivion”

