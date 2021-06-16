Gwar Announces Tour Dates With Napalm Death, Eyehategod And Madball

Band Photo: Gwar (?)

Human Scum, have you received your 5G chip implan-...we mean 'vaccine' yet? Now that you've gotten your shot in the arm, Gwar will give you a shot in the mouth (of spew) this fall as they return to the road in North America.

The first part of the Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour will kick off September 16 with a show in the band’s adopted hometown of Richmond, VA and will run through September 19 in Pittsburgh, PA and also includes a stop at RiotFest. This tour will see Gwar playing the "Scumdogs Of The Universe" record in its entirety. Support on the headline shows will come from Madball and Eyehategod.

The band then returns to the road October 28 in Norfolk, VA and will criss-cross this mudball planet through December 13 in Washington, DC. Support will come from the legendary Napalm Death and again Eyehategod.

Gwar will also make an appearance at this year’s Welcome To Rockville festival. A complete list of tour dates can be found below. Pre-sales start tomorrow, June 17, and the general on-sale is this Friday, June 18.

"We’ve been saving it up, and we are ready to explode all over the face of this nation with a dazzling flood of chaotic shock rock load. But don’t even try to come to a show on this tour unless you are unvaccinated, covid positive and willing to submit to an enthusiastic rectal temperature check at the hands of our degenerate road crew," says lead throat thing The Berserker Blóthar

Tour Dates:

September 16 - Richmond, VA - The National $

September 17 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall $

September 18 - Chicago, IL - RiotFest @ Douglas Park #

September 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls $

October 28 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa x

October 29 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium x

October 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall x

October 31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza x

November 1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage x

November 2 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom x

November 4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave x

November 5 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot Ballroom x

November 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue x

November 7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues x

November 8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House x

November 10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel x

November 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts x

November 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade x

November 13 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville #

November 15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live x

November 16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill x

November 18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater x

November 19 - Tuscon, AZ - The Rialto x

November 20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues x

November 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater x

November 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom x

November 23 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater x

November 24 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory x

November 26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse x

November 27 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory x

November 28 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom x

November 30 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO x

December 1 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom x

December 3 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall x

December 4 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar x

December 6 - Billings, MT - Pub Station x

December 7 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater x

December 8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater x

December 9 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue x

December 10 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre x

December 11 - Sauget, IL - Pop's x

December 13 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club x

$ - with Madball / Eyehategod supporting

x - with Napalm Death / Eyehategod supporting

# - Festival