KK's Priest Releases New Music Video "Sermons Of The Sinner"
KK's Priest, the band featuring former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, is ready to unleash the title track of the upcoming release, "Sermons Of The Sinner."
The hard-charging second single from "Sermons Of The Sinner," is available today and features a stunning new music video. In the video for the title track, K.K. is seen regaining his position of strength by re-taking the book of sermons that allows him to fend off the demon that threatens to extinguish our musical legacy. Both storyline and performance can be seen in the clip.
Of "Sermons Of The Sinner," Downing says "The song and title track 'Sermons Of The Sinner' epitomizes the whole album in one just song. It is all-encompassing with its tribute to the history of our beloved genre of music, while updating the details for today’s audience. In the song and video we not only extend our humble gratitude to loyal fans of classic rock and metal but also present a subtle warning about the future of the genre. We are very hopeful that the song and album Sermons of the Sinner will inspire young and older musicians alike to pick up their instruments and keep alive the rock music that so many of us have become a part of, and that has become such a part of us."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Immortal Guardian To Tour With Paladin
- Next Article:
Gwar Announces Tour With Napalm Death & Eyehategod
1 Comment on "KK's Priest Releases New Music Video"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Member
Another great song.
When was the last time KK played a solo with that much emotion?