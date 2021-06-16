KK's Priest Releases New Music Video "Sermons Of The Sinner"

KK's Priest, the band featuring former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, is ready to unleash the title track of the upcoming release, "Sermons Of The Sinner."

The hard-charging second single from "Sermons Of The Sinner," is available today and features a stunning new music video. In the video for the title track, K.K. is seen regaining his position of strength by re-taking the book of sermons that allows him to fend off the demon that threatens to extinguish our musical legacy. Both storyline and performance can be seen in the clip.

Of "Sermons Of The Sinner," Downing says "The song and title track 'Sermons Of The Sinner' epitomizes the whole album in one just song. It is all-encompassing with its tribute to the history of our beloved genre of music, while updating the details for today’s audience. In the song and video we not only extend our humble gratitude to loyal fans of classic rock and metal but also present a subtle warning about the future of the genre. We are very hopeful that the song and album Sermons of the Sinner will inspire young and older musicians alike to pick up their instruments and keep alive the rock music that so many of us have become a part of, and that has become such a part of us."