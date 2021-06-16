Immortal Guardian Announces "Shredpocalypse" Tour With Paladin

There's been much anticipation from both fans and Immortal Guardian to announce that after waiting for over a year to perform live they will be officially hitting the road across the USA for tour dates with Paladin.

Entitled the Shredocalypse 2021 Tour, the first show will be kicking off in Immortal Guardian's former hometown of Austin, TX on August 18th and see them and Paladin trek across thirteen states into mid-September with more dates to be announced (current dates listed below).

"We are so happy to finally announce we are back on the road! After so many cancellations and postponed dates through all of last year, we are beyond excited to come to your city and bring you some LIVE heavy metal!!! During the pandemic, we had time to make a new album (Psychosomatic) from home and I even got to learn how to program light/laser shows!!! So expect a brand new live show, with a new production of lights and lasers to all new music. See you on the road Guardians!"

The tour dates are as follows:

8/18 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

8/19 Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater

8/20 Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers

8/21 San Angelo, TX - The Deadhorse

8/22 Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

8/24 St Louis, MO - Red Flag

8/25 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

8/26 Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

8/27 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

8/28 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon (MAD WITH POWER FEST)

8/29 Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

8/31 Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

9/01 Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl (Downstairs)

9/02 Canton, OH - Buzzbin Shop

9/04 Manchester, NH - Jewel

9/05 Providence, RI - Alchemy

9/06 Cambridge, MA - Middle East / Upstairs