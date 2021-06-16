Osyron Posts New Lyric Video "Griefmaker" Online

Calgary, Canada’s Osyron is sharing their latest music video "Griefmaker" in support of "Kingsbane: Deluxe Edition" released this past May. The track is one of three rearranged bonus tracks featured on the re-issue of the 2017 album.

"Griefmaker was a song picked for its potential to be re-arranged. It's a very fleshed-out and layered song, and it has very atmospheric sections, but we've always felt that it could do with some extra reinforcement of those moments. We cut the time down on it quite a bit and removed a lot of the heavily symphonic sections to make room for sections where the guitars/arrangements could take a front seat. We feel overall it's a more "mature" and "current" version of this song; if Osyron were writing this now it'd sound more like it does here than it did on the original release." adds the band.

The music video for the bonus version of "Griefmaker", an epic symphonic power prog song can be watched below.