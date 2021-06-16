Obscura Sets November Release Date For New Album "A Valediction"

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

On November 19th, German metal band, Obscura, will herald a new era of extreme metal as they combine virtuosic songwriting with surprisingly catchy melodies and stunning craftsmanship.

After recently finishing the recordings in Gothenburg for their sixth studio album to date and the follow-up to 2018's "Diluvium", the combo around mastermind and founder Steffen Kummerer is now announcing the title of their upcoming album to be "A Valediction". Thematically dealing with final farewells, the album will be a very personal record, as Steffen reveals:

"'A Valediction' unfolds Obscura in its purest form and showcases the band at new heights and offers immediacy with a rather personal touch. We cannot wait to perform this album on stage and celebrate each and every song live with our loyal fans around the globe. This record goes to eleven, so watch out for the first single dropping in July and worldwide tour dates to be announced soon."

Mixed and mastered by award-winning producer Fredrik Nordström, "A Valediction" is due to be released on November 19th, and the band is already preparing further plans for this autumn which are soon to be announced. The first single of the Obscura's new chef d'oeuvre will see the light of day in July, so stay tuned for further information on the song, the album pre-order and an upcoming European tour!

The album, graced by a cover artwork painted by internationally renowned artist Eliran Kantor, will consist of 11 new studio tracks and the tracklist reads as follows:

1. Forsaken

2. Solaris

3. A Valediction

4. When Stars Collide (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid)

5. In Unity

6. Devoured Usurper

7. The Beyond

8. Orbital Elements II

9. The Neuromancer

10. In Adversity

11. Heritage