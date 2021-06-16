Winter Hotel Premiere New Song & Music Video "Chapter V: The Show Must Go On" From Upcoming New EP "Vacancies"
North London, UK-based metal outfit Winter Hotel premiere a new song and music video titled “Chapter V: The Show Must Go On”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Vacancies", which will be out in stores June 18, 2021.
Check out now "Chapter V: The Show Must Go On" below.
