Warkings To Release "Revolution" Album In August; Releases "Fight" Music Video

Warriors beware! The mighty kings return to the battlefield, armed with glorious weapons made of pure Heavy Metal - the time for "Revolution" has come! The third part of the Warkings saga will be unleashed on August 20 via Napalm Records, so sharpen your weapons and join the Warkings "Revolution!"

To prime the attack for the Revolution to come, the Warkings echo a legendary, historic protest melody and deliver the first video and single "Fight," accompanied by their strongest official video so far!

The Tribune on the new single:

"We will “Fight”…for our freedom, for our kingdom. Sing with us! Let your voices be heard!"

After their rebirth and the fight against the armies of the underworld, it's time for Revolution under the flag of the Warkings. The four ancient kings, a Roman Tribune, a wild Viking, a noble Crusader and a martial Spartan, raise the red flag and gather their warriors for the next battle!

The Viking on the new album:

"The time has come, the world needs a Revolution. Raise your banners, fly our colors and join us on our way. We are the fire!"

Tracklist:

1. We are the Fire

2. Sparta - Part II

3. Fight

4. Spartacus

5. Kill for the King

6. Deus lo Vult

7. Ave Roma

8. Ragnar

9. By the Blade

10. Where Dreams Die

Revolution will be available in the following formats:

- Digital album

- 1 CD Digipack

- 1 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- Die Hard Edition: 1 LP Gatefold Marbled Crystal Clear & Sky - Blue Vinyl with Slipmat (strictly limited to 300)

- Deluxe Box, including 1 CD Digipack, leather wristband, exclusive Lanyard & pass, 4 Autograph cards and a special signed autograph card in every 5th Box (strictly limited to 500)