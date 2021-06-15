Celeste Signs With Nuclear Blast Records; Posts New Music Video "Comme Des Amants En Reflet" Online

A flickering red light glows in the darkness evoking images of a spooky lighthouse in the roaring sea - quite a suitable comparison for avant-garde black metal outlet Celeste who continue their rise as one of the most promising extreme metal acts with their latest move.

Today, leading metal label Nuclear Blast Records welcomes the band as newest member of the worldwide family and is proud to announce the signing of a worldwide deal with Celeste. Celebrating this new unholy union, Celeste reveal a new video for their song 'Comme Des Amants En Reflet' today. Watch it below.

The band states, "We’re thrilled to announce that we’re now part of Nuclear Blast family. We want to thank them for the way they warmly welcomed us. We’re stoked to work with such a friendly and professional team. Times have been rough recently, but it strengthened us to work on our 6th album. We’re just coming back from the mixing sessions. Prepare yourself for some new material soon."