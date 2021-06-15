Interview
Heavy Temple Singer High Priestess NightHawk Discusses New Album "Lupi Amoris," Signing With Magnetic Eye, Little Red Riding Hood And More
As mentioned recently in the introduction to the Hiraes interview, 2021 has seen its fair share of debut albums, a good number of them being very impressive. This week will mark another exciting emergence, as Philadelphia based psychedelic doom metal trio Heavy Temple unleash their first full length album, "Lupi Amoris." Combining Sabbath like heaviness with the bombastic rhythms of Vodun and an affinity for nature, Heavy Temple promises to be one of the most noteworthy doom metal bands to break through in the 2020s.
To find out more about the band, "Lupi Amoris," the story behind the album and the influence of the Little Red Riding Hood tale, I caught up with vocalist/bassist High Priestess NightHawk. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Astyanax Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album
- Next Article:
Scar Of The Sun Shares New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Heavy Temple Singer Tells The 'Lupi Amoris' Story"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.