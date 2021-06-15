Noxious Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Cold As Stone" From Upcoming New Album "Bleeding Out"
Virginia-based Noxious premiere a new song and lyric video named “Cold As Stone”, taken from their upcoming new album "Bleeding Out", due out July 1st, 2021.
Check out now "Cold As Stone" below.
