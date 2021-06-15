Arcane Existence Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Altar" From Upcoming New Album "Colossus"

Symphonic black/death metal band Arcane Existence premiere a new song and music video “The Altar”, taken from their upcoming new album "Colossus", which will be out in stores August 20.

Check out now "The Altar" below.





Explains Arcane Existence‘s frontwoman Jade Ordonez:

“This track really encapsulates the balance of beauty and darkness that we bring to the table with this record. ‘The Altar’ paints the scene of the cult coming into formation and the physical and mental energy that is required to complete the sacrificial formation. When the beginning riffs were written by Kiera for this record in 2018, we knew we had something magical that would set the tone for writing the rest of the album. This is just the beginning of the Colossus journey and this track casts the listener into the atmosphere of Arcane Existence.”