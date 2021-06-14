"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Cognitive Releases New Music Video "To Feed The Worms"

posted Jun 14, 2021 at 10:26 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

New Jersey based brutal death metal act, Cognitive, has released a new music video for "To Feed The Worms", from their fourth album, "Malevolent Thoughts Of Hastened Extinction," out July 16th via Unique Leader. You can check out the video below.

Tracklisting:

1. Eniac
2. The Maw
3. Arterial Red
4. From The Depths
5. Oroborous
6. To Feed The Worms
7. Malevolent Thoughts
8. Tearing Tendon From Bone
9. Destitute
10. Of A Hastened Extinction

