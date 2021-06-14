Pain Posts New Music Video "Party In My Head" Online
Pain, the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Peter Tägtgren, has revealed the band’s first original song in 5 years: "Party In My Head." Blending 80's synth, electro, and metal, Pain delivers one hell of an anthem providing a powerful sonic vaccine against the distress and depression caused by the worldwide pandemic.
Peter Tägtgren comments, "I decided to write a song about all the bullshit from the last year of lock-up and people’s struggle, including my own, to adapt to the new way of life. Suddenly, all of us had to deal with our inner selves in our secluded new life, so this is the cheer-up song for people. Each of us has our own party in our head. Musically, it’s a hell of a party song. I can’t wait to play it live."
The video features a guest appearance by Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow, Yngwie J. Malmsteen, Deep Purple) and the return of the Alien from Pain’s biggest hit "Shut Your Mouth."
