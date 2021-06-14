Devin Townsend To Release New Album "Lightwork" In Spring 2022; Announces European Tour Dates

After a long time shuffling his feet, desperately waiting to get back on the road, Devin Townsend is very excited to announce his first new tour in support of the forthcoming album "Lightwork," due to be released in Spring 2022. Devin has started recording with GGGarth Richardson at his The Farm Studios in Vancouver BC.

Tickets for the "Lightwork Tour 2022" will go on sale Monday, June 14th, 11am CET and can be ordered at: www.hevydevy.com/tourdates.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 13 – Ireland, Dublin, Olympia

April 19 – France, Lille, Le Splendid

April 20 - Belgium. Brussels, AB

April 21 – Germany, Frankfurt, Batschkapp

April 22 – Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

April 23 – France, Paris, L'Olympia

April 25 – Germany, Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

April 26 – France, Clermont Ferrand, La Cooperative De Mai

April 27 – France, Toulouse, Le Bikini

April 29 – Portugal, Lisbon, Cineteatro

April 30 – Spain, Madrid, La Riviera

May 1 – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1

May 3 – France, Marseille, Le Moulin

May 4 – Italy, Milan, Live Club

May 6 – Austria, Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm

May 7 – Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk

May 8 – Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra

May 10 – Germany, Leipzig, Werk 2

May 12 – Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio

May 13 – Sweden, Gothenburg, Pustervik

May 14 – Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene

May 16 – Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus