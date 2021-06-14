Devin Townsend To Release New Album "Lightwork" In Spring 2022; Announces European Tour Dates
After a long time shuffling his feet, desperately waiting to get back on the road, Devin Townsend is very excited to announce his first new tour in support of the forthcoming album "Lightwork," due to be released in Spring 2022. Devin has started recording with GGGarth Richardson at his The Farm Studios in Vancouver BC.
Tickets for the "Lightwork Tour 2022" will go on sale Monday, June 14th, 11am CET and can be ordered at: www.hevydevy.com/tourdates.
The tour dates are as follows:
April 13 – Ireland, Dublin, Olympia
April 19 – France, Lille, Le Splendid
April 20 - Belgium. Brussels, AB
April 21 – Germany, Frankfurt, Batschkapp
April 22 – Germany, Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
April 23 – France, Paris, L'Olympia
April 25 – Germany, Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn
April 26 – France, Clermont Ferrand, La Cooperative De Mai
April 27 – France, Toulouse, Le Bikini
April 29 – Portugal, Lisbon, Cineteatro
April 30 – Spain, Madrid, La Riviera
May 1 – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1
May 3 – France, Marseille, Le Moulin
May 4 – Italy, Milan, Live Club
May 6 – Austria, Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm
May 7 – Germany, Munich, Backstage Werk
May 8 – Switzerland, Zurich, X-Tra
May 10 – Germany, Leipzig, Werk 2
May 12 – Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio
May 13 – Sweden, Gothenburg, Pustervik
May 14 – Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene
May 16 – Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus
