Igorrr Announces "Spirituality And Distortion" North American Tour 2022 Dates

Next February/March, Igorrr will embark on a North American headlining tour, featuring Melt-Banana and Vowws as support. Dubbed "Spirituality and Distortion North American Tour 2022", this will be the first stateside trek in support of Igorrr's critically acclaimed album, Spirituality And Distortion, released in March 2020.

Igorrr's Gautier Serre comments: "This period of Covid has drove us totally insane, but we are excited to finally play this US tour! New show, new music and new people on stage - can't wait to finally play 'Spirituality and Distortion' on stage! This will be a historic time for us."

See below for all dates!

Feb. 17, 22 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

Feb. 18, 22 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

Feb. 19, 22 - Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM

Feb. 21, 22 - Come And Take It Live! - Austin, TX

Feb. 22, 22 - Trees - Dallas, TX

Feb. 23, 22 - Warehouse Live Studio - Houtson, TX

Feb. 25, 22 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Feb. 26, 22 - Hell @ The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Feb. 27, 22 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Feb. 28, 22 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Mar. 2, 22 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Mar. 3, 22 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Mar. 4, 22 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

Mar. 5, 22 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

Mar. 6, 22 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL

Mar. 8, 22 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO

Mar. 10, 22 - The Crocodile Showroom - Seattle, WA

Mar. 11, 22 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Mar. 12, 22 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

Mar. 14, 22 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

Mar. 15, 22 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA