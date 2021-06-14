Igorrr Announces "Spirituality And Distortion" North American Tour 2022 Dates
Next February/March, Igorrr will embark on a North American headlining tour, featuring Melt-Banana and Vowws as support. Dubbed "Spirituality and Distortion North American Tour 2022", this will be the first stateside trek in support of Igorrr's critically acclaimed album, Spirituality And Distortion, released in March 2020.
Igorrr's Gautier Serre comments: "This period of Covid has drove us totally insane, but we are excited to finally play this US tour! New show, new music and new people on stage - can't wait to finally play 'Spirituality and Distortion' on stage! This will be a historic time for us."
See below for all dates!
Feb. 17, 22 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA
Feb. 18, 22 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ
Feb. 19, 22 - Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM
Feb. 21, 22 - Come And Take It Live! - Austin, TX
Feb. 22, 22 - Trees - Dallas, TX
Feb. 23, 22 - Warehouse Live Studio - Houtson, TX
Feb. 25, 22 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL
Feb. 26, 22 - Hell @ The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
Feb. 27, 22 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC
Feb. 28, 22 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
Mar. 2, 22 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
Mar. 3, 22 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA
Mar. 4, 22 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC
Mar. 5, 22 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON
Mar. 6, 22 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL
Mar. 8, 22 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO
Mar. 10, 22 - The Crocodile Showroom - Seattle, WA
Mar. 11, 22 - The Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC
Mar. 12, 22 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR
Mar. 14, 22 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
Mar. 15, 22 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Igorrr Announces North American Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.