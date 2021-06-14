Fit For a King Premiere New Music Video For "Breaking the Mirror"

Fit For a King premiere a new music video for their track “Breaking the Mirror” which is taken from their 2020 album, "The Path". You can stream the clip via YouTube below.

Fit For a King will open for August Burns Red this coming September and October, alongside ERRA and Like Moths To Flames. The tour will run as follows:

09/09 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall []

09/10 Silver Springs, MD – Fillmore []

09/12 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames) []

09/14 New York, NY – Webster Hall []

09/15 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom []

09/17 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place []

09/18 Portland, ME – State Theater []

09/19 Boston, MA – House of Blues []

09/21 Raleigh, NC – Ritz []

09/22 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle []

09/25 Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Fest (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames) []

09/26 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest (no Like Moths To Flames) []

09/28 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall []

09/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall []

09/30 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore []

10/02 Dallas, TX – House of Blues []

10/03 Houston, TX – House of Blues []

10/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center []

10/08 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater []

10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames) []

10/11 Boise, ID – Revolution []

10/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo []

10/14 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater []

10/15 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl []

10/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Complex []

10/17 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall []

10/19 Kansas City, MO – The Truman []

10/20 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag []

10/21 Cleveland, OH – The Agora []

10/22 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection []

10/23 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s []

10/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works []

10/26 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall []

10/27 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal []

10/28 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore []

10/29 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre []

10/30 Albany, NY – Empire Live []

10/31 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom []