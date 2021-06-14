Fit For a King Premiere New Music Video For "Breaking the Mirror"
Fit For a King premiere a new music video for their track “Breaking the Mirror” which is taken from their 2020 album, "The Path". You can stream the clip via YouTube below.
Fit For a King will open for August Burns Red this coming September and October, alongside ERRA and Like Moths To Flames. The tour will run as follows:
09/09 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall []
09/10 Silver Springs, MD – Fillmore []
09/12 Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames) []
09/14 New York, NY – Webster Hall []
09/15 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom []
09/17 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place []
09/18 Portland, ME – State Theater []
09/19 Boston, MA – House of Blues []
09/21 Raleigh, NC – Ritz []
09/22 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle []
09/25 Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Fest (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames) []
09/26 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest (no Like Moths To Flames) []
09/28 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall []
09/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall []
09/30 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore []
10/02 Dallas, TX – House of Blues []
10/03 Houston, TX – House of Blues []
10/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center []
10/08 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater []
10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no ERRA/Like Moths To Flames) []
10/11 Boise, ID – Revolution []
10/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo []
10/14 Berkeley, CA – UC Theater []
10/15 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl []
10/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Complex []
10/17 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall []
10/19 Kansas City, MO – The Truman []
10/20 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag []
10/21 Cleveland, OH – The Agora []
10/22 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection []
10/23 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s []
10/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works []
10/26 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall []
10/27 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal []
10/28 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore []
10/29 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre []
10/30 Albany, NY – Empire Live []
10/31 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom []
