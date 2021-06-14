Trna Premiere New Song "Shining" From Upcoming New Album "Istok"
Saint Petersburg, Russia-based post-black metal band Trna premiere a new single and music video titled “Shining”, taken from their upcoming new effort "Istok". The album will be out on September 3rd through Candlelight Records. The band give credit to Gaerea for the lyrics and vocals.
Check out now "Shining" below.
