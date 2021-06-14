Die Apokalyptischen Reiter Premiere New Song & Video "Ymir" From Upcoming New Album "The Divine Horsemen"
Band Photo: Die Apokalyptischen Reiter (?)
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter premiere a new song and video “Ymir”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Divine Horsemen". The release date for the new record is July 2nd via Nuclear Blast.
Check out now "Ymir" below.
