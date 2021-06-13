Interview

Hiraes Members Britta Görtz And Lukas Kerk Discuss Their Debut Album, "Solitary," The End Of Dawn Of Disease And Much More

It's fair to say that over the past eighteen months, the world has been a lonely place. With gigs, bars and clubs being shut and measures in place to keep people apart, it's hard not to feel isolated. Yet in that time, we've still been privy to hear debut albums from the likes of Crypta, Surma, Cult Of Lilith and Volcanova, just to name a few and now, from the remnants of a past name, Hiraes is on the verge of releasing their very first album, "Solitary."

Featuring four out of five members of the recently disbanded Dawn Of Disease, this German quintet is rounded off by vocalist Britta Görtz, known for her time with Critical Mess and Cripper and on June 25th, their first release from Hiraes will be hitting the shelves. It's obviously an album seeped in both adversity and triumph, with much to offer fans of all sub-genres of death metal. It seems to be striking a chord already, as the music video for their first single, "Under Fire," already has over a hundred thousand views on YouTube.

To find out more about "Solitary," why Hiraes was formed instead of continuing Dawn Of Disease with a new vocalist, how Britta will balance her role in Hiraes with Critical Mess and much more, I spoke with both Britta Görtz and guitarist Lukas Kerk. You can check out the interview in full below.