Wrvith Premiere New Single "Hellbound" From Upcoming New Album "Fear Of The Unknown"
Sherbrooke, Québec-based blackened hardcore metal band Wrvith premiere a new single named “Hellbound”, taken from their upcoming new album "Fear Of The Unknown", which will be out in stores July 3, 2021 via Bandcamp.
