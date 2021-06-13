PeelingFlesh Premiere Debut Single "Bathtub Execution" From Upcoming New EP "Slamaholics Mixtape Volume 1"

Oklahoma-based slamming death metal outfit PeelingFlesh premiere their debut single titled “Bathtub Execution”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Slamaholics Mixtape Volume 1", which will be out in stores later this year via Vile Tapes Records. The song features Kirill of Traumatomy.

Check out now "Bathtub Execution" below.