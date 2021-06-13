Times of Grace (Killswitch Engage) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Medusa" From Upcoming New Album "Songs of Loss and Separation"
Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)
Times of Grace — the side project of Killswitch Engage members Adam Dutkiewicz and Jesse Leach — premiere a new song and music video entitled “Medusa”. The track is taken from Times of Grace's upcoming sophomore album, "Songs of Loss and Separation". The follow-up to the group's 2011 debut full-length "The Hymn of a Broken Man", is due out July 16th via the band's own Wicked Good Records.
Check out now "Medusa" below.
