Times of Grace (Killswitch Engage) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Medusa" From Upcoming New Album "Songs of Loss and Separation"

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

Times of Grace — the side project of Killswitch Engage members Adam Dutkiewicz and Jesse Leach — premiere a new song and music video entitled “Medusa”. The track is taken from Times of Grace's upcoming sophomore album, "Songs of Loss and Separation". The follow-up to the group's 2011 debut full-length "The Hymn of a Broken Man", is due out July 16th via the band's own Wicked Good Records.

