Thyrfing Premiere New Song "Järnhand" From Upcoming New Album "Vanagandr"
Swedish viking/pagan metal band Thyrfing premiere a new song entitled “Järnhand” (“Iron hand”), taken from their upcoming new album "Vanagandr". The new full-length will be out in stores August 27th through their new label home Despotz Records.
Check out now "Järnhand" below.
