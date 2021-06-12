Thyrfing Premiere New Song "Järnhand" From Upcoming New Album "Vanagandr"

Swedish viking/pagan metal band Thyrfing premiere a new song entitled “Järnhand” (“Iron hand”), taken from their upcoming new album "Vanagandr". The new full-length will be out in stores August 27th through their new label home Despotz Records.

Check out now "Järnhand" below.



