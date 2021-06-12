Enslaved Premiere New Official Live Video “Sacred Horse”

Enslaved premiere a new official live video for their track “Sacred Horse“. The clip is taken from a past livestreamed show of the band which will see the light of day on June 25th as “The Rise Of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020)“.

Tells singer/bassist Grutle Kjellson:

“‘Sacred Horse‘ is probably one of our proudest moments in our now three-decade long career, and that song pretty much sums up what Enslaved is all about; energy. A very aggressive song, yet also dynamic and mellow. Besides, it’s always a delightful experience to perform it on stage and to see how our audience absorbs it and enjoys it.

We’ve even seen people crying at the front row while playing this song, and of course beholding our fans unleashing such emotions, really lifts the whole experience to a pretty much divine level! Obviously, performing it without an audience at an online show wasn’t an easy task, but the memories of our previous endeavors playing it alongside our fans, got us through. Thanks for watching!”