Go Ahead And Die (Soulfly, Khemmis, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “G.A.A.D.”
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
Go Ahead And Die premiere their new music video for “G.A.A.D.“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The video features a bonus appearance from Ice-T and was directed by Jim Louvau.
Comments Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Ex-Sepultura etc.) :
“Pissed off! Angry! Unapologetic! Raw! This album is what happens when greed and injustice take over. We must use our music as a weapon!”
Adds his son, Igor Amadeus Cavalera:
“‘G.A.A.D.‘ is the anthem to this album and to these fucked up times. A middle finger to those in control, those that decide who lives and who dies.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Misery Index Premiere Bolt Thrower Cover
- Next Article:
Enslaved Premiere New Official Live Video
0 Comments on "Go Ahead And Die (Soulfly, Etc.) Premiere Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.