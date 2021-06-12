"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Go Ahead And Die (Soulfly, Khemmis, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “G.A.A.D.”

posted Jun 12, 2021 at 3:58 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Go Ahead And Die premiere their new music video for “G.A.A.D.“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The video features a bonus appearance from Ice-T and was directed by Jim Louvau.

Comments Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Ex-Sepultura etc.) :

“Pissed off! Angry! Unapologetic! Raw! This album is what happens when greed and injustice take over. We must use our music as a weapon!”

Adds his son, Igor Amadeus Cavalera:

“‘G.A.A.D.‘ is the anthem to this album and to these fucked up times. A middle finger to those in control, those that decide who lives and who dies.”

