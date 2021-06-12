Go Ahead And Die (Soulfly, Khemmis, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “G.A.A.D.”

Go Ahead And Die premiere their new music video for “G.A.A.D.“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The video features a bonus appearance from Ice-T and was directed by Jim Louvau.

Comments Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Ex-Sepultura etc.) :

“Pissed off! Angry! Unapologetic! Raw! This album is what happens when greed and injustice take over. We must use our music as a weapon!”

Adds his son, Igor Amadeus Cavalera:

“‘G.A.A.D.‘ is the anthem to this album and to these fucked up times. A middle finger to those in control, those that decide who lives and who dies.”