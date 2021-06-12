Misery Index Premiere New Cover Of Bolt Thrower’s “When The Glory Beckons”

Band Photo: Misery Index (?)

Misery Index premiere a previously unreleased cover of Bolt Thrower‘s “When Glory Beckons”, taken from their upcoming new b-side and rarities compilation “Coffin Up The Nails”, due out July 09th.

Tell Misery Index:

“Much like our last compilation ‘Pulling Out The Nails‘, this release is comprised of a diverse collection of ‘odds and ends’ tracks from EPs, splits and bonus tracks, which were not always accessible to (or even heard by) many. Again, we have a decade behind us, with many adventures, mishaps and insalubrious achievements along the way.

So we have dragged forth an assortment of detritus from the waste bins of past recording sessions. As always, thanks to you all for the support and we look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the road during the next ten years (assuming the world does not implode).”