HolyName (Ex-Sleeping Giant) Premiere New Single “Perpetua
HolyName - co-founded by ex-Sleeping Giant frontman Tommy Green - have inked a deal with Facedown Records and premiere their new single “Perpetua“ streaming via YouTube for you below:
