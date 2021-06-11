Copenhagen's Metal Aid 2021
After the cancelling of the 2021 edition of Copenhell, which would have been happening on these same days, a much smaller festival will be taking place next week in Copenhagen.
Metal Aid is the name of this new festival, and it promises to provide two days of "emergency help" to metal fans and bands, both craving to hear and be heard.
Metal Aid will feature eight Danish bands ranging from classic thrash, heavy, black, folk, symphonic, and melodic death metal. The dates are June 16-17 and the venue is Amager Bio.
Here is the running order (with headliner on top):
Wednesday June 16:
Svartsot
Heidra
Ethereal Kingdoms
Lotan
Thursday June 17:
Artillery
Slægt
Withering Surface
Demolizer
A few tickets remain here.
Everyone with a ticket to Nordic Noise 2022 gets free access to Metal Aid, but you'll have to act fast before they are gone. If you have a ticket for Nordic Noise 2022 you need to write an email to weiss@targetgroup.dk with an attached receipt for your purchase of the Nordic Noise 2022 ticket, and a special code for the Metal Aid 2021 ticket will be sent.
Expect a review, with photos, on metalunderground.com soon.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Metal Aid 2021"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.