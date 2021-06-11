Copenhagen's Metal Aid 2021

After the cancelling of the 2021 edition of Copenhell, which would have been happening on these same days, a much smaller festival will be taking place next week in Copenhagen.

Metal Aid is the name of this new festival, and it promises to provide two days of "emergency help" to metal fans and bands, both craving to hear and be heard.

Metal Aid will feature eight Danish bands ranging from classic thrash, heavy, black, folk, symphonic, and melodic death metal. The dates are June 16-17 and the venue is Amager Bio.

Here is the running order (with headliner on top):

Wednesday June 16:

Svartsot

Heidra

Ethereal Kingdoms

Lotan

Thursday June 17:

Artillery

Slægt

Withering Surface

Demolizer

A few tickets remain here.

Everyone with a ticket to Nordic Noise 2022 gets free access to Metal Aid, but you'll have to act fast before they are gone. If you have a ticket for Nordic Noise 2022 you need to write an email to weiss@targetgroup.dk with an attached receipt for your purchase of the Nordic Noise 2022 ticket, and a special code for the Metal Aid 2021 ticket will be sent.

Slaegt @ 2019 Metal Magic

Expect a review, with photos, on metalunderground.com soon.