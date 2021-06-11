Epica Releases Final Trailer For Livestream Show "Omega Alive"

Tomorrow, on June 12th, Dutch symphonic metal heavyweights Epica will broadcast their first-ever streaming event titled Omega Alive. This monumental show will be the biggest stage production of the band to date and will see the band perform their biggest hits - including first ever live performances of their latest album "Omega" - in a scenery of 5 different acts, including choirs, dancers, acrobats and massive show effects. Get another sneak preview below.

Tickets and exclusive bundles are still available at www.EpicaStream.com.

The show will premiere on Saturday, June 12 at 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST / 21:00 CEST and stay available on demand for 72 hours after this time.

Epica keyboardist, and the mastermind behind the event, Coen Janssen comments:

"Ok peeps….. This is it…. One more day… We can’t wait and are extremely excited to bring you OMEGA ALIVE! Definitely our biggest production ever!

"So… dear fans… grab a drink... hold on to your seat…. and… GO!"