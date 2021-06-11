Human Prey Premiere New Song & Music Video "Solaranite" From Upcoming New Album "Grave Robbers from Outer Space"

Leipzig, Germany-based slamming brutal death metal band Human Prey premiere a new song and music video titled “Solaranite”, taken from their upcoming new album "Grave Robbers from Outer Space", which will be out in stores June 24, 2021 via Rising Nemesis Records.



