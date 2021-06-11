Mastiff Premiere New Song & Music Video "Endless" From Upcoming New Album "Leave Me The Ashes of the Earth"
Hailing from Hull, UK blackened hardcore outfit Mastiff premiere a new song entitled “Endless”, taken from their upcoming new album "Leave Me The Ashes of the Earth". The band’s new album comes out on September 10 via eOne.
