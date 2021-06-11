Wormwitch Premiere New Song & Music Video "Abracadabra" From Upcoming New Album "Wolf Hex"
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Wormwitch premiere a new song entitled “Abracadabra”, taken from their upcoming new album "Wolf Hex", which will be out in stores August 27 via Prosthetic Records.
Check out now "Abracadabra" below.
