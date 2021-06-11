"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Music Video “Run”

posted Jun 11, 2021

Zeal & Ardor premiere an official music video for their new track, “Run“. The song arrives as the first advance track from the group’s forthcoming new self-titled full-length. Release details for that new album have yet to be announced.

Tells singer Manual Gagneux:

“Very excited to share this video for ‘Run‘. Garrick Lauterbach, who directed it, and I share a fascination with deep dreams and AI. Being able to weave it into a narrative of mental diaspora was an incredible treat. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

Adds director Lauterbach:

“Manuel Gagneux‘s smashing track enabled us to condense certain current fears through our digital consciousness - what a trip it was. Hold on to your tin foil hats and get ready to ‘RUN!'”

