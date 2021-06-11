Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Music Video “Run”
Zeal & Ardor premiere an official music video for their new track, “Run“. The song arrives as the first advance track from the group’s forthcoming new self-titled full-length. Release details for that new album have yet to be announced.
Tells singer Manual Gagneux:
“Very excited to share this video for ‘Run‘. Garrick Lauterbach, who directed it, and I share a fascination with deep dreams and AI. Being able to weave it into a narrative of mental diaspora was an incredible treat. I hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”
Adds director Lauterbach:
“Manuel Gagneux‘s smashing track enabled us to condense certain current fears through our digital consciousness - what a trip it was. Hold on to your tin foil hats and get ready to ‘RUN!'”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lorna Shore Premiere New Single "To The Hellfire"
- Next Article:
Withered Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Zeal & Ardor Premiere New Music Video 'Run'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.