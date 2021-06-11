Lorna Shore Premiere New Single “To The Hellfire”
Lorna Shore‘s new advance track “To The Hellfire” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below. It marks the first single the group with their new frontman Will Ramos. The band fired their previous singer CJ McCreery back in late 2019 in the light of allegations of sexual abuse being made against him by several girls.
“To The Hellfire” is taken from from Lorna Shore‘s upcoming new EP “…And I Return To Nothingness“, which will be released August 13th by Century Media.
