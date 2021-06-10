"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Gus G Shares New Music Video "Fierce"

posted Jun 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Guitar shredder and string virtuoso Gus G releases his exceptional new single 'Fierce' today. To round things up, Gus teamed up with filmaker Panagiotis Kountouras to produce a videoclip that offers unequalled opportunities - a very special love story with corpsepaint included. Are you ready?

Gus states on this video: "I came up with the concept of a lonely Rock star who eventually finds true love in the eyes of “Necromantissa” - a girl he previously kept hostage in his dungeon. Music finally unites them and they live happily ever after and even form a Metal band. Nightmare or reality? […] We had tons of fun shooting this, getting in full makeup. I love certain black metal & shock rock aesthetics & wanted to try something different, instead of doing yet another performance video. And I also wanted to make a video with my cats too."

