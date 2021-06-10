Dornenreich Posts New Single "Das Sehnen Von Mond Und Sonne" Online
As a nod to their loyal followers, who can hardly wait even a day longer for the release of the new Dornenreich album "Du wilde Liebe sei" ("You Wild Love Be") this Friday, the Austrian black arcane rock trio has spontaneously decided to present a fourth single featuring the powerful track "Das Sehnen von Mond und Sonne" ("The Yearning of Moon and Sun.")
"Du wilde Liebe sei" ("You Wild Love Be") is slated for release on June 11, 2021. Please view cover art, tracklist, and further details of Dornenreich's ninth studio full-length below.
The track 'Das Sehnen von Mond und Sonne'
