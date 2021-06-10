The Obsessed And The Skull To Co-Headline U.S. Tour Dates
Maryland metal veterans The Obsessed has announced that they will be joining forces with Trouble spin off, The Skull for a series of shows across the United States, beginning in late July. It should be noted however that not every show will feature both groups, as the legend below indicates.
The tour dates are as follows:
July 29 - Now That’s Class - Cleveland, OH **
July 30 - Club Garibaldi - Milwaukee WI
July 31 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago IL
August 1 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN (matinee show)
August 1 - Diamond Pub - Louisville, KY (evening show)
August 2 - Brickyard Bar - Knoxville, TN
August 3 - Growlers - Memphis, TN
August 4 - George’s Majestic - Fayetteville, AR
August 5 - Bears - Shreveport, LA
August 6 - Division Brewery/Grrowl - Arlington, TX
August 7 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX ##
August 7 - Ripple Fest @ Texas Ski Ranch - New Braunfels, TX ^^
August 8 - Lost Well - Austin, TX
August 9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX **
August 10 - Freetown Boom Boom Room - Lafayette, LA **
August 10 - Santos - New Orleans, LA ##
August 11 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA
August 12 - Pour House - Raleigh, NC
August 13 - Cafe 611 – Frederick, MD
August 14 - GoldSounds - Brooklyn, NY
August 15 - Alchemy - Providence, RI
August 16 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY
** - The Obsessed only
## - The Skull only
^^ - Wino Solo
