Auri Reveals New Album "II - Those We Don´t Speak Of" Details
In the fleeting moments between the state of being awake and reaching the doors of dreamworld lies a borderland whence comes the mood music of ancient stories told – the celestial unison of three creative souls known as Auri.
Originally born in 2011 from the special connection of Johanna Kurkela, Tuomas Holopainen and Troy Donockley, Auri was first introduced to the world as late as 2018. Now complemented by the dynamic percussive talents of Kai Hahto, the threesome carves fantastical worlds entirely their own.
Today, the band announces the release of their new album "II - Those We Don´t Speak Of", set for September 3rd via Nuclear Blast.
The cover artwork comes once again from Janne "ToxicAngel" Pitkänen and bestows in its simplicity and depth. The first single and pre-order start will be revealed very soon!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mastiff To Release New Album In September
- Next Article:
The Obsessed And The Skull To Co-Headline US Tour
0 Comments on "Auri Reveals New Album Details"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.