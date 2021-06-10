Distant Shares "Aeons Of Oblivion" Music Video Featuring Oceano Vocalist Adam Warren

Distant have released an optic massacre of a video for the title track to their new album "Aeons Of Oblivion," which is scheduled for release via Unique Leader Records on 11th June. The track also features the vocal savagery of Adam Warren from Oceano. You can check out the video below.

The Dutch slam-hybrid deathcore six-piece comment: "'Aeons Of Oblivion', the title track to the album, is an important track for us. Bringing a beast out from hiding and into the light, we hold this track very close with Adam Warren on board. This song, 'Aeons Of Oblivion', captures the final conquest of Tyrannt Taglaroth, as written in our book The Rise Of Tyrannotophia. With the relentless assault of Adam's vocal feature and the punishing music to match - 'Aeons Of Oblivion' is sure to make your ear drums scream for help, help that will only come once you finish the album."