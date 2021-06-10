Meshuggah Postpones European Tour Dates To 2022
Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that all regions in Europe will be able to restore and provide a safe environment for concerts this autumn, Meshuggah has unfortunately had to make the decision to push back their European headline tour dates to May 2022.
The good news is that special guests Zeal & Ardor will still be part of the tour and will also be added to the line up for the Royal Albert Hall show in London, and that additional shows in Dublin, Cologne and Nancy have now been added to the routing.
Ruhrpott Metal Meeting being a festival with fixed dates, cannot be re-scheduled.
Tickets will remain valid from the 2021 dates, please contact your ticket provider with any queries.
have recently entered "Sweetspot Studios" in Sweden to record their ninth studio album and follow-up to their highly acclaimed and Grammy Nominated album, "The Violent Sleep Of Reason", to be released in early 2022. The album will also mark the return of founding member Fredrik Thordendal. In other words: The band is back together. In full effect.
The new tour dates are as follows:
May 5 D-Hamburg - EOA
May 6 D-Leipzig - Haus Auensee
May 8 D-Cologne - Palladium
May 9 F-Paris - L’Olympia
May 10 I-Milan - Alcatraz
May 12 D-Munich - Tonhalle
May 13 F-Lyon - Le Transbordeur
May 14 F-Nancy - Nancy M'N'M Festival *
May 15 D-Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
May 17 D-Berlin - Columbiahalle
May 18 NL-Tilburg - 013
May 20 A-Vienna - Arena
May 21 CH-Zurich - Samsung Hall
May 22 LUX-Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal
May 23 B-Brussels - Ancienne Belgique
May 24 F-Lille - L’Aeronef
May 26 UK-Nottingham - Rock City
May 28 UK-Manchester - Academy
May 29 UK-Bristol - O2 Academy
May 30 UK-Glasgow - Barrowlands
June 1 IRL-Dublin - Olympia
June 3 UK-London - Royal Albert Hall
* festival show without Zeal & Ardor
