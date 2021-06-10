Meshuggah Postpones European Tour Dates To 2022

Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that all regions in Europe will be able to restore and provide a safe environment for concerts this autumn, Meshuggah has unfortunately had to make the decision to push back their European headline tour dates to May 2022.

The good news is that special guests Zeal & Ardor will still be part of the tour and will also be added to the line up for the Royal Albert Hall show in London, and that additional shows in Dublin, Cologne and Nancy have now been added to the routing.

Ruhrpott Metal Meeting being a festival with fixed dates, cannot be re-scheduled.

Tickets will remain valid from the 2021 dates, please contact your ticket provider with any queries.

have recently entered "Sweetspot Studios" in Sweden to record their ninth studio album and follow-up to their highly acclaimed and Grammy Nominated album, "The Violent Sleep Of Reason", to be released in early 2022. The album will also mark the return of founding member Fredrik Thordendal. In other words: The band is back together. In full effect.

The new tour dates are as follows:

May 5 D-Hamburg - EOA

May 6 D-Leipzig - Haus Auensee

May 8 D-Cologne - Palladium

May 9 F-Paris - L’Olympia

May 10 I-Milan - Alcatraz

May 12 D-Munich - Tonhalle

May 13 F-Lyon - Le Transbordeur

May 14 F-Nancy - Nancy M'N'M Festival *

May 15 D-Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

May 17 D-Berlin - Columbiahalle

May 18 NL-Tilburg - 013

May 20 A-Vienna - Arena

May 21 CH-Zurich - Samsung Hall

May 22 LUX-Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal

May 23 B-Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

May 24 F-Lille - L’Aeronef

May 26 UK-Nottingham - Rock City

May 28 UK-Manchester - Academy

May 29 UK-Bristol - O2 Academy

May 30 UK-Glasgow - Barrowlands

June 1 IRL-Dublin - Olympia

June 3 UK-London - Royal Albert Hall

* festival show without Zeal & Ardor