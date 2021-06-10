Wolves In The Throne Room To Release New Album "Primordial Arcana"; Releases New Music Video "Mountain Magick"

Olympia, Washington based black metal band Wolves In The Throne Room has announced that they will be releasing a new album named, "Primordial Arcana" on August 20th through Relapse Records in North America and Century Media elsewhere. The band has also released a music video for the song, "Mountain Magick," which can be seen below.

"Primordial Arcana" is the band’s first completely self-contained work: In addition to composition and performance, brothers Aaron and Nathan Weaver alongside guitarist Kody Keyworth handled all aspects of recording, producing and mixing at their own Owl Lodge Studios in the woods of Washington state. Artwork by Amjad Faur and Wolves in the Throne Room.

"Primordial Arcana" Tracklist:

1. Mountain Magick

2. Spirit of Lightning

3. Through Eternal Fields

4. Primal Cham (Gift of Fire)

5.Underworld Aurora

6.Masters of Rain and Storm

7. Eostre

8. Skyclad Passage (Bonus Track)