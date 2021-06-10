Bleeding Malice Premiere New Song "Stillborn Hope" From Upcoming New Album "The Kingdom Come"
Minsk, Belarus-based Bleeding Malice premiere a new song and lyric video "Stillborn Hope”. It is the second single from an album named "The Kingdom Come", which will be released on August 6th.
