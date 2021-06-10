Sarinvomit Premiere New Song "Impaling the Pilgrims on Stakes" From Upcoming New Album "Awaken Ye Impious Hordes of Shaitan"
Turkey black metal outfit Sarinvomit premiere a new song entitled “Impaling the Pilgrims on Stakes”, taken from their forthcoming second full-length "Awaken Ye Impious Hordes of Shaitan", which will be out in stores later this year via Blasphemous Art Records.
Check out now "Impaling the Pilgrims on Stakes" below.
