Sarinvomit Premiere New Song "Impaling the Pilgrims on Stakes" From Upcoming New Album "Awaken Ye Impious Hordes of Shaitan"

Turkey black metal outfit Sarinvomit premiere a new song entitled “Impaling the Pilgrims on Stakes”, taken from their forthcoming second full-length "Awaken Ye Impious Hordes of Shaitan", which will be out in stores later this year via Blasphemous Art Records.

Check out now "Impaling the Pilgrims on Stakes" below.



