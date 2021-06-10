Black Royal Premiere New Song & Music Video "Seance"
Tampere, Finland-based Black Royal premiere a new single and music video called “Seance”, streaming via YouTube below. The track was originally recorded during the sessions for "Firebride" (2020) and is available on Bandcamp.
