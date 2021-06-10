Erdve Premiere New Track & Music Video "Sugretinimas" From Upcoming New Album "Savigaila"

Lithuania's Erdve premiere a new track and music video entitled “Sugretinimas”, taken from their upcoming new album "Savigaila" (meaning “self-pity” in English). The record will be released by Season of Mist on July 23.

Check out now "Sugretinimas" below.



